기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
A world-famous renegade climber has scaled the Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul. But the Frenchman was arrested before reaching the top. Take a look at what happened.
[Pkg]
A man scales the outer wall of a 300 meter skyscraper. With no particular safety equipment, the man stops at one point and even answers his phone before continuing the climb. He is world-renowned French climber Alain Robert called the 'French Spider-Man.' He earned the nickname as he climbs the highest buildings in the world without any assisting equipment. The problem in Seoul however began because he did not seek prior permission.
[Soundbite] Na Jeong-hyeon(Lotte Property and Development) : "We escorted two foreigners out of our complex. But then another person began the climb."
The police and firefighters eventually came to the scene and the Frenchman gave up the climb after two hours. His charge, obstruction of business.
[Soundbite] Alain Robert(French Climber) : "It's an amazing and historic time, especially when peace between North Korea and South Korea is about to be made."
The police concluded investigating Robert and his team Wednesday night and have released them for now.
A world-famous renegade climber has scaled the Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul. But the Frenchman was arrested before reaching the top. Take a look at what happened.
[Pkg]
A man scales the outer wall of a 300 meter skyscraper. With no particular safety equipment, the man stops at one point and even answers his phone before continuing the climb. He is world-renowned French climber Alain Robert called the 'French Spider-Man.' He earned the nickname as he climbs the highest buildings in the world without any assisting equipment. The problem in Seoul however began because he did not seek prior permission.
[Soundbite] Na Jeong-hyeon(Lotte Property and Development) : "We escorted two foreigners out of our complex. But then another person began the climb."
The police and firefighters eventually came to the scene and the Frenchman gave up the climb after two hours. His charge, obstruction of business.
[Soundbite] Alain Robert(French Climber) : "It's an amazing and historic time, especially when peace between North Korea and South Korea is about to be made."
The police concluded investigating Robert and his team Wednesday night and have released them for now.
- French Spider-Man
-
- 입력 2018.06.07 (15:05)
- 수정 2018.06.07 (16:40)
[Anchor Lead]
A world-famous renegade climber has scaled the Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul. But the Frenchman was arrested before reaching the top. Take a look at what happened.
[Pkg]
A man scales the outer wall of a 300 meter skyscraper. With no particular safety equipment, the man stops at one point and even answers his phone before continuing the climb. He is world-renowned French climber Alain Robert called the 'French Spider-Man.' He earned the nickname as he climbs the highest buildings in the world without any assisting equipment. The problem in Seoul however began because he did not seek prior permission.
[Soundbite] Na Jeong-hyeon(Lotte Property and Development) : "We escorted two foreigners out of our complex. But then another person began the climb."
The police and firefighters eventually came to the scene and the Frenchman gave up the climb after two hours. His charge, obstruction of business.
[Soundbite] Alain Robert(French Climber) : "It's an amazing and historic time, especially when peace between North Korea and South Korea is about to be made."
The police concluded investigating Robert and his team Wednesday night and have released them for now.
A world-famous renegade climber has scaled the Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul. But the Frenchman was arrested before reaching the top. Take a look at what happened.
[Pkg]
A man scales the outer wall of a 300 meter skyscraper. With no particular safety equipment, the man stops at one point and even answers his phone before continuing the climb. He is world-renowned French climber Alain Robert called the 'French Spider-Man.' He earned the nickname as he climbs the highest buildings in the world without any assisting equipment. The problem in Seoul however began because he did not seek prior permission.
[Soundbite] Na Jeong-hyeon(Lotte Property and Development) : "We escorted two foreigners out of our complex. But then another person began the climb."
The police and firefighters eventually came to the scene and the Frenchman gave up the climb after two hours. His charge, obstruction of business.
[Soundbite] Alain Robert(French Climber) : "It's an amazing and historic time, especially when peace between North Korea and South Korea is about to be made."
The police concluded investigating Robert and his team Wednesday night and have released them for now.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
댓글영역