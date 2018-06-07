French Spider-Man News Today 입력 2018.06.07 (15:05) 수정 2018.06.07 (16:40)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A world-famous renegade climber has scaled the Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul. But the Frenchman was arrested before reaching the top. Take a look at what happened.



[Pkg]



A man scales the outer wall of a 300 meter skyscraper. With no particular safety equipment, the man stops at one point and even answers his phone before continuing the climb. He is world-renowned French climber Alain Robert called the 'French Spider-Man.' He earned the nickname as he climbs the highest buildings in the world without any assisting equipment. The problem in Seoul however began because he did not seek prior permission.



[Soundbite] Na Jeong-hyeon(Lotte Property and Development) : "We escorted two foreigners out of our complex. But then another person began the climb."



The police and firefighters eventually came to the scene and the Frenchman gave up the climb after two hours. His charge, obstruction of business.



[Soundbite] Alain Robert(French Climber) : "It's an amazing and historic time, especially when peace between North Korea and South Korea is about to be made."



The police concluded investigating Robert and his team Wednesday night and have released them for now.

French Spider-Man

입력 2018.06.07 (15:05) 수정 2018.06.07 (16:40) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A world-famous renegade climber has scaled the Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul. But the Frenchman was arrested before reaching the top. Take a look at what happened.



[Pkg]



A man scales the outer wall of a 300 meter skyscraper. With no particular safety equipment, the man stops at one point and even answers his phone before continuing the climb. He is world-renowned French climber Alain Robert called the 'French Spider-Man.' He earned the nickname as he climbs the highest buildings in the world without any assisting equipment. The problem in Seoul however began because he did not seek prior permission.



[Soundbite] Na Jeong-hyeon(Lotte Property and Development) : "We escorted two foreigners out of our complex. But then another person began the climb."



The police and firefighters eventually came to the scene and the Frenchman gave up the climb after two hours. His charge, obstruction of business.



[Soundbite] Alain Robert(French Climber) : "It's an amazing and historic time, especially when peace between North Korea and South Korea is about to be made."



The police concluded investigating Robert and his team Wednesday night and have released them for now.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보