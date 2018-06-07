#MeToo in Korea News Today 입력 2018.06.07 (15:07) 수정 2018.06.07 (16:40)

[Anchor Lead]



It has been four months since the "me too" movement started gaining speed at Korean universities. However, determining the proper punishment for college professors who face accusations of sexual harassment and assault remains a contentious issue.



[Pkg]



College students were outraged to hear that one of their professors accused of sexual harassment and abuse of power has received the lenient punishment of just three months of suspension. This means they will have to take his lectures again sooner than later. Some of the students have even notified the college of their decision to drop out.



[Soundbite] Kim Il-hwan(Seoul National Univ. Student) : "I'm sure he will commit a lot of verbal abuse and harass his students again once he comes back in three months. This is our major concern."



One Korean-language professor at Korea University triggered controversy for sexual assault. Some of the victims say the professor attempted to cajole them while the college was deliberating disciplinary action against him. The students' primary concern is the severity of punishment for perpetrators.



[Soundbite] (Korea Univ. Student(Voice modified)) : "Three months of suspension is nothing less than giving the perpetrator a vacation."



According to the Private School Act, the highest degree of disciplinary action for teachers and professors is three months of suspension, excluding dismissal and resignation. The students are concerned about additional assaults that sex criminals have a tendency to commit, as the students are supposed to follow their professors' instructions. The National Assembly has yet to begin the discussion of the revision of laws on diversifying punishment for teachers and college professors.

