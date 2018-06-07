Freedom Fighter Families News Today 입력 2018.06.07 (15:08) 수정 2018.06.07 (16:40)

[Anchor Lead]



The descendants of a Korean freedom fighter received recognition in China at the site of the independence movement on Korean Memorial Day. This is a rare case because the remains of many national heroes are yet to be excavated and their descendants are scattered around the world.



[Pkg]



The late Park Gye-cheon was a leading freedom fighter during the Japanese colonial rule and came to prominence after the March 1919 Independence Movement. He then went over to China and served as a member of the Korean provisional government. Park failed to return to Korea following independence and died in China in 1960. His grandson, himself an elderly man, has received a meritorious medal on behalf of his grandfather after 90 years. The delay was because he was confirmed as Park's bereaved family only last year. The verification process of descendants of patriots who are located overseas is very slow. A great portion of documents related to the independence movement have been lost.



[Soundbite] Jeon Jeong-hyeok(Researcher Specializing in Chinese Provincial History) : "The grandfather died early, so how would his descendants know about his life? It's just passed on orally."



The families of other freedom fighters such as deputy commander of the Korean Revolutionary Army Park Dae-ho and platoon leader Park Yong-ho are not officially recognized in Korea even while the Chinese government have acknowledged the two as anti-Imperial Japan independence activists. The descendants have not led a smooth sailing life after their household heads were executed by colonial Japan.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-nyul(Korean-Chinese Resident) : "My father didn't know how to write Korean so he asked someone to file the request for him asking for patriot recognition but the reply from the Korean government was 'lack of evidence.'"



The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said it is accelerating efforts to retrieve the remains of independence activists from abroad ahead of 2019 which marks the centennial of the foundation of the Korean provisional government during the colonial era.

