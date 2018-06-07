Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.06.07 (15:11) 수정 2018.06.07 (16:40)

[Anchor Lead]



The action crime film "Believer," is on a roll, setting box office records for Korean films in theaters this year. Then, Singer Im Eun-sook dies of breast cancer at the age of 44. That and more on today’s Close Up.



[Pkg]



Action crime film "Believer," which stars top actors Cho Jin-woong and Ryu Jun-yeol, is on a roll and has set the most successful box-office record among Korean movies released this year. According to the Korean Film Council data, Believer has been No.1 at the box office since its release on May 22nd. It also keeps drawing more and more moviegoers over the weekend and public holiday. As a result, an accumulated number of more than 4 million people have seen the movie so far as of today. The movie's distributor has expressed expectations that Believer will enjoy success for some time to come, noting that the number of viewers is growing as fast as that for the domestic movie "The Outlaws," which opened last year and attracted 6.9 million people. However, when it comes to movie reservations, the American sci-fi adventure "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" has ousted Believer from the top spot. The Hollywood blockbuster was released on Wednesday. The two movies are expected to run a tight race for box office supremacy this week. Singer Im Eun-sook, a member of the '90s girl group "Sse Sse Sse," died of breast cancer. She was 44. Im was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer two years ago, Despite her continued efforts to beat the disease, her condition aggravated and she passed away on Monday morning. The three-member girl group "Sse Sse Sse" debuted in 1995 and produced multiple hits, including Amigar Restaurant. Im revealed her fight with cancer in a rare TV appearance early this year, her first in 20 years. She said she was determined to fight the disease and survive for her young daughter. Her fans and fellow singers, including Hyun Jin-young, have extended condolences at the news of her death.

