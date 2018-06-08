Maximum Work Hours News Today 입력 2018.06.08 (14:59) 수정 2018.06.08 (16:42)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Bus drivers will have to abide by the maximum 68 hour work week starting on July first. Previously, they were allowed to work unlimited additional hours. There's some concern this move could disrupt the operation of buses.



[Pkg]



This bus company operates bus routes connecting the capital city Seoul and the city of Goyang in Gyeonggido Province. The drivers work 19 hours a day, every other day, doing everything from auto inspections to car washes. Oftentimes, they work over 70 hours a week. However bus firms in Gyeonggido Province are not particularly worried about the 68 hour workweek rule introduced from next month. This is because only the hours drivers are actually behind the wheel are recognized as working hours. But drivers who want to work more but are no longer able to are worried about smaller pay.



[Soundbite] Sin Jong-oh(Labor Union Chief at Bus Firm) : "Some 80 drivers have already deserted the workplace from two months ago."



The reduced work hours from July also apply to bus drivers. They can't work any more than 68 hours a week. This will further tighten to 52 hours a week from July next year. Five bus firms announced they will consider changing bus routes and running fewer buses. The East Seoul Intercity Bus Terminal then notified that it will suspend bus reservations for next month, a statement it later withdrew. The Transport Ministry stresses there will be no chaos in bus transportation as the government and labor and management representatives have reached an agreement on flexible work hours and maintaining wages. But the government is yet unclear of countermeasures for the 52 hour workweek rule that will take effect next year.

Maximum Work Hours

입력 2018.06.08 (14:59) 수정 2018.06.08 (16:42) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Bus drivers will have to abide by the maximum 68 hour work week starting on July first. Previously, they were allowed to work unlimited additional hours. There's some concern this move could disrupt the operation of buses.



[Pkg]



This bus company operates bus routes connecting the capital city Seoul and the city of Goyang in Gyeonggido Province. The drivers work 19 hours a day, every other day, doing everything from auto inspections to car washes. Oftentimes, they work over 70 hours a week. However bus firms in Gyeonggido Province are not particularly worried about the 68 hour workweek rule introduced from next month. This is because only the hours drivers are actually behind the wheel are recognized as working hours. But drivers who want to work more but are no longer able to are worried about smaller pay.



[Soundbite] Sin Jong-oh(Labor Union Chief at Bus Firm) : "Some 80 drivers have already deserted the workplace from two months ago."



The reduced work hours from July also apply to bus drivers. They can't work any more than 68 hours a week. This will further tighten to 52 hours a week from July next year. Five bus firms announced they will consider changing bus routes and running fewer buses. The East Seoul Intercity Bus Terminal then notified that it will suspend bus reservations for next month, a statement it later withdrew. The Transport Ministry stresses there will be no chaos in bus transportation as the government and labor and management representatives have reached an agreement on flexible work hours and maintaining wages. But the government is yet unclear of countermeasures for the 52 hour workweek rule that will take effect next year.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보