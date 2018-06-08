Miraculous Rescue News Today 입력 2018.06.08 (15:01) 수정 2018.06.08 (16:42)

[Anchor Lead]



A Korean woman in her twenties was miraculously rescued by Australian police six days after she went missing in the wilderness. She showed signs of dehydration at the time of her rescue, but otherwise she was in fair condition, as she was able to maintain her body temperature with a raincoat.



[Pkg]



A police helicopter is rescuing a woman trapped in a ravine. The rescuers went deep down the cliffs to rope up the exhausted woman to the helicopter. On June 7th, local time, a 25-year-old Korean woman surnamed Han went missing after traveling alone to the jungle area in Queensland in northeastern Australia. She was rescued by local police after being lost for six days in the wilderness. At the time of her discovery, she was injured from a fall in the ravine, but was able to survive because she kept herself warm.



[Soundbite] Steve Kersley(Queensland Police)



When Han's friends failed to get in touch with her after she left alone for Mount Tyson on June 1st, they reported her missing to the police on June 6th, and the search mission was launched immediately. Fortunately, travelers who heard her shouts for help notified the police and the rescuers were able to find Han at the bottom of the ravine after an all-out search of the area. As she came back alive and well, the Australian press is reporting the incident as a miraculous survival story.

