Crypto Margin Trading

[Anchor Lead]
Many smokers have converted to using e-cigarettes that are supposedly less harmful to health. But public health authorities say a recent study on e-cigarettes has found that they contain a grade 1 carcinogen and more tar than ordinary cigarettes.
[Pkg]
The heat-not-burn e-cigarette heats tobacco leaves in a special device. It is known to contain fewer harmful substances than ordinary cigarettes, driving the sales figure to top 100 million packs in less than a year since its release.
[Soundbite] Heat-not-burn e-cigarette Smoker : "I think it's less harmful to my health than the burn-type cigarettes."
But the Korea Food and Drug Administration found otherwise. The KFDA tested three e-cigarettes out on the market and found that two products contained more tar than ordinary cigarette, and the average tar content of the three tested brands stood 1.5 times higher than ordinary ones. However, their nicotine contents were a little lower than those of ordinary cigarettes. The KFDA said, even according to the data from WHO and other countries, there is no reason to believe that e-cigarettes are less harmful and consumers should note that they contain more tar than ordinary cigarettes. E-cigarette companies retaliated by saying it is meaningless to simply compare the tar content between ordinary cigarettes that burn tobacco leaves and e-cigarettes that heat them and what is important is that e-cigarettes contain less harmful substances.
- 입력 2018.06.08 (15:05)
- 수정 2018.06.08 (16:42)
