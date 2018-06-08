Celebrating Memorial Day News Today 입력 2018.06.08 (15:08) 수정 2018.06.08 (16:42)

[Anchor Lead]



On today’s Close Up – Memorial Day was celebrated this week to honor those who have served their country. A number of stars attended a ceremony marking the occasion on Wednesday, staging performances as well. A popular rock band even released a new album. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



Some stars attended a ceremony marking the 63rd Memorial Day held on Wednesday morning. Actress Han Ji-min read a poem dedicated to those who died while serving the nation. Han appeared to have memorized the five-minute-long poem by heart, as she calmly recited it looking forward. Her agency said that the actress practiced the reading for a month, ever since she received an offer from the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs. Singer Choi Baek-ho sang a song remembering the fallen patriots and heroes with actors Ji Chang-wook, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul and Joo Won who are currently serving in uniform for their mandatory military service. In particular, Choi Baek-ho's heart-touching voice was a great emotional addition to the memorial service. After completing his performance, Choi said that he had been nervous, since it was a very meaningful stage. Following the live broadcast of the ceremony, social media was flooded with Internet users' comments that the stars' serious and solemn appearances helped them remember the meaning of Memorial Day once again. The five-member rock band Jangmi Yeogwan or Rose Motel released an album to join the commemoration of Memorial Day. The album entitled "We, Together" was released at noon Wednesday. In memory of those who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation, the album was co-produced by the band and All That Music, a music program aired by KBS' local branch in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. It contains two songs. The title track is "We, Together," which hopes for freedom and harmony. The other is "Letter", which appreciates the sacrifice of patriots. The band performed the songs at a service marking Memorial Day, which was held at the Daejeon National Cemetery on Wednesday. The band's members said that they were glad to be part of the ceremony and commemorate Memorial Day with their music.

입력 2018.06.08 (15:08) 수정 2018.06.08 (16:42) News Today

