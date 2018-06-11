Trump-Kim Summit News Today 입력 2018.06.11 (15:10) 수정 2018.06.11 (17:22)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are in Singapore for a historic summit Tuesday morning. Working level talks between the two countries continue up to the last minute. On the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting – North Korea’s denuclearization and a U.S. security guarantee.



The U.S. working-level delegation arrived at the Shangri-la Hotel in Singapore ahead of President Trump, who is also staying at the same hotel now. U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim and White House National Security Council Director Allison Hooker have been preparing for the final meeting ever since they departed from the DMZ. The North Korean officials departed from a Chinese airport and have arrived in Singapore. The North Korean delegation will likely have meetings with Sung Kim and other U.S. officials in Singapore to fine-tune the agenda of the upcoming summit. The working-level teams will likely have to figure out how to implement denuclearization and security guarantees for Pyongyang, as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said earlier that Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un would discuss the timeline of denuclearization. The meetings are expected to focus on when Pyongyang will discard its nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles and in what amounts, and how and when Washington will announce its promise of non-aggression and normalizing diplomatic ties with Pyongyang. A U.S. media outlet has reported that the two sides had already discussed the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties and the opening of a U.S. embassy in Pyongyang. Attention is also focusing on what kind of agreement the U.S. and North Korean leaders will achieve, as President Trump had said earlier that he might discuss a peace treaty at the upcoming summit.

Trump-Kim Summit

News Today

