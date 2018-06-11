Local Elections News Today 입력 2018.06.11 (15:14) 수정 2018.06.11 (17:23)

[Anchor Lead]



With just two days to go before the June 13th local elections, politicians of the rival parties have focused their campaigns on the capital region. Stumping in strategic areas Monday, they know that this campaign is in the final stretch. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



In the last weekend before election day,the ruling Democratic Party focused its campaigning in Gyeonggi-do Province, which is one of the most fiercely-contested electoral battlegrounds. The ruling party eagerly sought voter support for its candidate for Gyeonggi governor, Lee Jae-myung, who is embroiled in controversy over his private life.



[Soundbite] Choo Mi-ae(Democratic Party) : "I am asking you to support our candidate Lee Jae-myung, not the candidate who is upsetting provincial residents by slinging mud at opponents with negative campaigning."



On Monday, the party's election committee Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae will visit Gyeongsangnam-do Province to support Kim Kyung-soo, the candidate for the governor of the province. She will travel back to the capital area in the afternoon to drum up support for ruling party candidates. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party L went all-out to seek voter support in Chungcheongnam-do Province on Sunday. The party's election committee Chairman Hong Joon-pyo has no campaign schedule for Monday. But committee co-chairman Kim Sung-tae will canvass the capital area to gather support for the party's candidates. The leaders of the Bareunmirae Party will stump in hotly-contested regions in the capital area, Jeollabuk-do Province, Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, asking voters to prevent the Democratic Party's landslide victory and to hold the Liberty Korea Party responsible for incompetence. The minor Party for Democracy and Peace, which is mainly focusing its campaigns on the Honam province, will again campaign in the region on Monday, appealing to voters to hold the ruling party in check. The leaders of the minor Justice Party will canvass across the nation to ask voters to make it the main opposition party through party vote.

