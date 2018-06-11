Judicial Abuse of Power News Today 입력 2018.06.11 (15:16) 수정 2018.06.11 (17:22)

[Anchor Lead]



Morale has taken a hit in judiciary circles amid several judges’ abuse of power scandals. Judges from all over the nation have gathered to discuss how to resolve the crisis. They will likely recommend a parliamentary inspection or a prosecutorial probe.



[Pkg]



The judges are expected to request the National Assembly to investigate the abuse of judicial power. This solution has emerged as an alternative, as the judges seem to be opposed to a compulsory prosecutorial

probe. The parliamentary inspection bill will likely be proposed officially at a meeting of judges from all over the

nation that opened on Monday morning. If more than ten of the judges are in favor of the bill, it could be submitted on the same day. Some of the judges are positively considering requesting a parliamentary inspection. This means that the National Assembly, which has the right to impeach public officials, will investigate the matter and punish those who are found to have committed irregularities. But some say that a complusory probe is inevitable in order to clarify facts. The results of a poll conducted on judges showed that they are split on the matter. Judges from the Seoul Central District Court agree that an investigation and a public apology are needed. However, only 40 percent of them were in favor of a compulsory probe. The meeting has brought together some 110 judges from various courts of Korea. The results of an investigation will be explained by an ethics inspector from the Court Administration Office, which is in charge of investigating the matter.

