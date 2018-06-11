New Robot Technology News Today 입력 2018.06.11 (15:18) 수정 2018.06.11 (17:22)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Soft robots have drawn the spotlight recently for challenging the perception of what a robot can be. The development of artificial nerves, a key technology in this field, is expected to pave the way for the introduction of robots with a sense of touch.



[Pkg]



There's no doubt that soft robots are more cuddly and friendly-looking than regular robots. They can mimic human behavior and change their shape freely. Soft robots are gradually becoming part of daily life. This octopus-shaped robot reacts to chemical energy by moving its legs. Some robots can adjust their length and bodies on their own to overcome hurdles. All these robots were developed using biomimetic technologies. Because their bodies are similar to the muscles and skeleton of living organisms, they can move powerfully yet gently. Recently, a technology that can mimic the nerve structure of living organisms has been developed. Living organisms have a nerve system that makes them move on their own when being stimulated by the sense of touch by delivering information to sensory neurons. The researchers embedded the system into an electronic device and transmitted electric signals to the touch receptors to make the robots move. Robots equipped with artificial nerves move in a more sophisticated and flexible way. The development of artificial nerves is also giving hope to people with neurological disorders, as they can also be used as neuroprostheses.

New Robot Technology

입력 2018.06.11 (15:18) 수정 2018.06.11 (17:22) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Soft robots have drawn the spotlight recently for challenging the perception of what a robot can be. The development of artificial nerves, a key technology in this field, is expected to pave the way for the introduction of robots with a sense of touch.



[Pkg]



There's no doubt that soft robots are more cuddly and friendly-looking than regular robots. They can mimic human behavior and change their shape freely. Soft robots are gradually becoming part of daily life. This octopus-shaped robot reacts to chemical energy by moving its legs. Some robots can adjust their length and bodies on their own to overcome hurdles. All these robots were developed using biomimetic technologies. Because their bodies are similar to the muscles and skeleton of living organisms, they can move powerfully yet gently. Recently, a technology that can mimic the nerve structure of living organisms has been developed. Living organisms have a nerve system that makes them move on their own when being stimulated by the sense of touch by delivering information to sensory neurons. The researchers embedded the system into an electronic device and transmitted electric signals to the touch receptors to make the robots move. Robots equipped with artificial nerves move in a more sophisticated and flexible way. The development of artificial nerves is also giving hope to people with neurological disorders, as they can also be used as neuroprostheses.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보