Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.06.11 (15:21) 수정 2018.06.11 (17:22)

[Anchor Lead]



In today’s Close Up, singer Jang Eun-suk who came to fame in the late 1970s will hold a concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut. Then, the second installment of the Korean film franchise "Along with the Gods" comes to theaters August first. This and more, coming up.



[Pkg]



Singer Jang Eun-suk who came to fame in the late 1970s will hold a concert celebrating her 40th year since her debut. She held a news conference Thursday and talked about her 40th anniversary and news of the concert. The concert series will continue from Thursday to June 17th. The show will include her greatest hits such as "Your First Love" and "Let's Dance" as well as other popular melodies beloved by Koreans. Jang debuted in 1978 and earned fame with her unique husky voice. In the mid-1990s, she released 20 albums in Japan and is regarded a true first-generation Korean Wave star. Jang has been preparing to make a comeback since last year. She plans to be more active in Korea, starting with these concerts. The second installment of the Korean film franchise "Along with the Gods" will open in theaters August first. The first film "Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds" drew crowds with its moving storyline and visual effects. In the second series "Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days," the plot thickens with exciting new developments across the realms of this world and the afterlife as well as the past and present. Actors Ha Jung-woo and Joo Ji-hun and actress Kim Hyang-ki are also cast in the second film with the new addition of muscleman actor Ma Dong-seok. Filming of the second series was in fact completed when the first film was being made. But certain portions had to be re-shot with replacement actors as former cast members Oh Dal-soo and Choi Il-hwa were implicated in sex scandals early this year. It's to be seen whether the "Along with the Gods" sequel will continue a successful run at the box office despite the change in cast.

입력 2018.06.11 (15:21) 수정 2018.06.11 (17:22) News Today

