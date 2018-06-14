Conservative Drubbing

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party suffered a crushing defeat in the local elections. Some political pundits have even declared the "fall of the conservatives." LKP leader Hong Joon-pyo has hinted at resigning. We have the reaction from the main opposition now that the results are out.
[Pkg]
As exit poll results are announced, leaders of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party all remain silent. The party suffered a crushing defeat. Party chairman Hong Joon-pyo left the scene without a word after 10 minutes of watching the exit polls. The LKP aimed to win at least 6 governor and mayoral posts and 4 parliamentary seats. The party issued a statement saying it is at a complete loss.
[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Sung-tae(Liberty Korea Party) : "The outcome is more dismal than expected but we humbly accept, viewing it as the public's choice."
Party chief Hong Joon-pyo has hinted at resigning. During campaigning whenever survey results showed the ruling Democratic Party was far ahead in the polls, Hong consistently said real public opinion was different. The LKP is expected to face serious internal strife. The party's Supreme Council discussed countermeasures in the aftermath of the election outcome but the future of the main opposition party remains in the dark following its worst ever election defeat.
