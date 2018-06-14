Conservative Drubbing News Today 입력 2018.06.14 (15:02) 수정 2018.06.14 (16:30)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party suffered a crushing defeat in the local elections. Some political pundits have even declared the "fall of the conservatives." LKP leader Hong Joon-pyo has hinted at resigning. We have the reaction from the main opposition now that the results are out.



[Pkg]



As exit poll results are announced, leaders of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party all remain silent. The party suffered a crushing defeat. Party chairman Hong Joon-pyo left the scene without a word after 10 minutes of watching the exit polls. The LKP aimed to win at least 6 governor and mayoral posts and 4 parliamentary seats. The party issued a statement saying it is at a complete loss.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Sung-tae(Liberty Korea Party) : "The outcome is more dismal than expected but we humbly accept, viewing it as the public's choice."



Party chief Hong Joon-pyo has hinted at resigning. During campaigning whenever survey results showed the ruling Democratic Party was far ahead in the polls, Hong consistently said real public opinion was different. The LKP is expected to face serious internal strife. The party's Supreme Council discussed countermeasures in the aftermath of the election outcome but the future of the main opposition party remains in the dark following its worst ever election defeat.

Conservative Drubbing

입력 2018.06.14 (15:02) 수정 2018.06.14 (16:30) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party suffered a crushing defeat in the local elections. Some political pundits have even declared the "fall of the conservatives." LKP leader Hong Joon-pyo has hinted at resigning. We have the reaction from the main opposition now that the results are out.



[Pkg]



As exit poll results are announced, leaders of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party all remain silent. The party suffered a crushing defeat. Party chairman Hong Joon-pyo left the scene without a word after 10 minutes of watching the exit polls. The LKP aimed to win at least 6 governor and mayoral posts and 4 parliamentary seats. The party issued a statement saying it is at a complete loss.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Sung-tae(Liberty Korea Party) : "The outcome is more dismal than expected but we humbly accept, viewing it as the public's choice."



Party chief Hong Joon-pyo has hinted at resigning. During campaigning whenever survey results showed the ruling Democratic Party was far ahead in the polls, Hong consistently said real public opinion was different. The LKP is expected to face serious internal strife. The party's Supreme Council discussed countermeasures in the aftermath of the election outcome but the future of the main opposition party remains in the dark following its worst ever election defeat.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보