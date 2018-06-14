Military Meeting News Today 입력 2018.06.14 (15:03) 수정 2018.06.14 (16:30)

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea held a high-level military meeting for the first time in more than ten years. Officials gathered to discuss implementing the Panmunjeom Declaration produced at the inter-Korean summit in April. The North is likely to demand a suspension of joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. at the meeting, as even North Korean media remarked on U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise in Singapore earlier this week.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea held a high-level military meeting at the Tongilgak Pavilion on the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom on Thursday. The two Koreas each sent a five-member delegation, and therefore, a total of ten representatives attended the talks. The South Korean delegation was led by Army Major General Kim Do-gyun, while Army Lieutenant General Ahn Ik-san was the chief delegate of North Korea. This marks the first time in ten years and six months the two Koreas have held a general-level military meeting since December 2007. At the meeting, the two sides (will discuss) discussed how to ease military tensions in order to implement the Panmunjeom Declaration. The agenda for the talks (is expected to include) included completely restoring a military communication line, holding inter-Korean military talks on a regular basis and excavating the remains of soldiers killed during the Korean War and buried in the Demilitarized Zone, which was proposed by President Moon Jae-in. In particular, the North (is likely to demand) demanded at Thursday's meeting that South Korea stop its joint military drills with the U.S., including the Ulchi Freedom Guardian drill scheduled to be held in August. (This prediction is based on North Korean media's reports that) U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned at his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore that Washington could halt South Korea-U.S. joint military drills at least while the two sides are involved in dialogue.

