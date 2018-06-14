Denuclearization Terms News Today 입력 2018.06.14 (15:05) 수정 2018.06.14 (16:30)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in South Korea, where he says the White House hopes to achieve North Korea’s denuclearization within two and a half years. He also stressed that the phrase "complete denuclearization" in the statement signed by the leaders of the United States and North Korea entails "verification" as well.



[Pkg]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has unveiled the timeline of North Korea's denuclearization drafted by the United States. He said that the White House hopes to achieve major nuclear disarmament within two and a half years. This coincides with the end of President Trump's first term, which will end in late 2020. Mike Pompeo also stressed that the phrase "complete denuclearization" in the joint statement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un encompasses "verifiable" as well. Pompeo said he is confident that Pyongyang understands that there will be in-depth verification. The U.S. secretary of state said that President Trump made it clear at his meeting with Kim Jong-un that the suspension of the U.S.-South Korea joint military drills is only possible "as long as there are ongoing productive, good-faith negotiations." Mike Pompeo added that the communique signed at the Singapore summit did not include everything, insinuating at the possibility of another tacit deal between Washington and Pyongyang. The U.S. secretary of state said he hopes that additional talks between the U.S. and North Korea will begin as soon as possible. The U.S. media has reported that Washington and Pyongyang will likely hold talks in some form next week.

Denuclearization Terms
입력 2018.06.14 (15:05) 수정 2018.06.14 (16:30) News Today

