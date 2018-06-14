Follow-Up Measures News Today 입력 2018.06.14 (15:07) 수정 2018.06.14 (16:30)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has chaired a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss follow-up measures to the North Korea-U.S. summit held in Singapore. It comes amid meetings with the top diplomats from the U.S. and Japan, who are in Seoul for trilateral talks with the South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in convened a plenary meeting of the National Security Council at 4 p.m. Thursday. The meeting was held to assess the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit and discuss concrete measures to implement the summit agreement. The meeting also specifically addressed Seoul's response to President Trump's remarks that joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. will be suspended. The presidential office believes it's necessary to draft various measures to facilitate dialogue even further as the U.S. and North Korea continue sincere talks to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish bilateral relations. Ahead of the NSC meeting, President Moon also met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono. Moon was briefed by Pompeo on what was discussed at the North Korea-U.S. summit and exchanged views on implementating the summit agreements.

