Training in Russia

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's national soccer team held their first training session since their arrival in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The national squad focused on keeping up their conditioning amid enthusiastic support from Korean expatriates and local fans there.



[Pkg]



South Korea's national soccer team began adjusting to a new environment after moving from Austria to Russia. Korean players first warmed up with running and stretching. They then practiced and enhanced their footwork through a ball-catching game. After finishing their first training with bright looks, the national squad plans to keep up their condition in preparation for a match with Sweden on June 18th.



[Soundbite] Sohn Heung-min(Korean Nat’l Soccer Team) : "We can achieve better results when we enjoy training in a cheerful atmosphere."



Korean expatriates and local residents turned up and waved Korean national flags at the training site to cheer for the Korean team. The players held a small on-the-spot autograph signing event to thank them for their support. Meanwhile, head coach Shin Tae-yong sharply responded to reports about the Swedish squad.



[Soundbite] Shin Tae-yong(Korean Nat’l Soccer Team Head Coach) : "I think it's a lie that Sweden is not analyzing us. They can do that if that is what they want."



Team Korea will gear up for the match against Sweden while keeping all the four remaining training sessions closed to the public.

