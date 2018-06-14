Cool Noodles News Today 입력 2018.06.14 (15:10) 수정 2018.06.14 (16:30)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



It's already quite hot with temperatures reaching 27 degrees Celsius on some days. In this sultry weather, a cool bowl of noodles is a perfect option for lunch. Today we introduce interesting noodle dishes from around the world.



[Pkg]



Cool noodles may be uppermost on your mind on hot days rather than having a regular rice meal. Today we take a look at cold noodle dishes that exist around the world. First up is Japanese soba, and we head to a soba restaurant. The menu of the day is "tomato soba" that successfully won over the tastes buds of young Japanese consumers. First, parboil the tomatoes, peel off their skin and give them a good mash. Diced onions are fried until they turn brown with butter and salt as seasoning. Then add the crushed tomatoes and boil down the whole mixture for 30 minutes over low heat. Then you have yourself an amazing tomato sauce. Now let's make the broth by mixing Japanese style soy sauce with vinegar and water. The colorful garnish includes pickled cherry tomatoes and fried eggplant crisps. The soba noodles are placed in cold broth to which the sauce and garnish are added, and a most unique 'tomato soba' dish is complete!



[Soundbite] Jang Jin-hee(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "It was refreshing and the noodles were chewy. It felt like eating tomato pasta. The soba goes really well with tomato."



Unique noodle dishes can also be easily made at home. For instance, these are Indonesian stir fried noodles Mi goreng.



[Soundbite] Oh Yong-eun(Culinary Researcher) : "In Indonesian, 'mi' means noodle and 'goreng' is stir-fry. Mi goreng is sweet and spicy and beloved by the Indonesian people from street stalls to high-end restaurants."



First slice up some onions and carrots as well as bok choy and chives. Now pour egg water onto an oiled pan and cook up sort of an egg scramble. Oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, pepper, and salt are mixed to create the sauce. Rice noodles are boiled in hot water for 3 minutes. Then strain the noodles to remove the liquid. Garlic and dried peppers are slightly fried to which baby shrimps are added. Season with salt and pepper. The earlier prepared veggies, the egg scramble, sauce and the noodles now all go in. Indonesian stir fried noodles are ready to serve. Try different noodle dishes from other cultures when your appetite is lost in the hot weather.

Cool Noodles

입력 2018.06.14 (15:10) 수정 2018.06.14 (16:30) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



It's already quite hot with temperatures reaching 27 degrees Celsius on some days. In this sultry weather, a cool bowl of noodles is a perfect option for lunch. Today we introduce interesting noodle dishes from around the world.



[Pkg]



Cool noodles may be uppermost on your mind on hot days rather than having a regular rice meal. Today we take a look at cold noodle dishes that exist around the world. First up is Japanese soba, and we head to a soba restaurant. The menu of the day is "tomato soba" that successfully won over the tastes buds of young Japanese consumers. First, parboil the tomatoes, peel off their skin and give them a good mash. Diced onions are fried until they turn brown with butter and salt as seasoning. Then add the crushed tomatoes and boil down the whole mixture for 30 minutes over low heat. Then you have yourself an amazing tomato sauce. Now let's make the broth by mixing Japanese style soy sauce with vinegar and water. The colorful garnish includes pickled cherry tomatoes and fried eggplant crisps. The soba noodles are placed in cold broth to which the sauce and garnish are added, and a most unique 'tomato soba' dish is complete!



[Soundbite] Jang Jin-hee(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "It was refreshing and the noodles were chewy. It felt like eating tomato pasta. The soba goes really well with tomato."



Unique noodle dishes can also be easily made at home. For instance, these are Indonesian stir fried noodles Mi goreng.



[Soundbite] Oh Yong-eun(Culinary Researcher) : "In Indonesian, 'mi' means noodle and 'goreng' is stir-fry. Mi goreng is sweet and spicy and beloved by the Indonesian people from street stalls to high-end restaurants."



First slice up some onions and carrots as well as bok choy and chives. Now pour egg water onto an oiled pan and cook up sort of an egg scramble. Oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, pepper, and salt are mixed to create the sauce. Rice noodles are boiled in hot water for 3 minutes. Then strain the noodles to remove the liquid. Garlic and dried peppers are slightly fried to which baby shrimps are added. Season with salt and pepper. The earlier prepared veggies, the egg scramble, sauce and the noodles now all go in. Indonesian stir fried noodles are ready to serve. Try different noodle dishes from other cultures when your appetite is lost in the hot weather.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보