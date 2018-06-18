Arson in Gunsan News Today 입력 2018.06.18 (14:59) 수정 2018.06.18 (16:55)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Three people died and thirty others were injured in Gunsan, Jeollabuk-do Province, when a man allegedly set a crowded bar on fire. Police have apprehended a suspect, a local man in his 50s who was believed to have had a dispute over his bar tab. Here’s more.​



[Pkg]



Red flames soar above a building. Several people lie on the ground right next to the burning structure. Firefighters try their best to put out the flames and rescue those trapped inside. The fire began at a night bar in Gunsan at around 10 p.m. Sunday. Thirty-nine fire engines and 120 firefighters were dispatched to the scene after authorities received a report that someone had set the building on fire.



[Soundbite] Jin Dae-seop(Witness) : "I saw someone running away with a burning back. So I told them to catch him."



The flames were extinguished in about one hour, but three people were found dead and 30 others injured. Five of the injured are in serious condition due to severe burns and smoke inhalation. The Gunsan Police Agency has apprehended the suspect, a 55-year-old man surnamed Lee, who is now under investigation. Sources say the suspect told police that he had a quarrel with one of the bar workers over his liquor bill.

Arson in Gunsan

입력 2018.06.18 (14:59) 수정 2018.06.18 (16:55) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Three people died and thirty others were injured in Gunsan, Jeollabuk-do Province, when a man allegedly set a crowded bar on fire. Police have apprehended a suspect, a local man in his 50s who was believed to have had a dispute over his bar tab. Here’s more.​



[Pkg]



Red flames soar above a building. Several people lie on the ground right next to the burning structure. Firefighters try their best to put out the flames and rescue those trapped inside. The fire began at a night bar in Gunsan at around 10 p.m. Sunday. Thirty-nine fire engines and 120 firefighters were dispatched to the scene after authorities received a report that someone had set the building on fire.



[Soundbite] Jin Dae-seop(Witness) : "I saw someone running away with a burning back. So I told them to catch him."



The flames were extinguished in about one hour, but three people were found dead and 30 others injured. Five of the injured are in serious condition due to severe burns and smoke inhalation. The Gunsan Police Agency has apprehended the suspect, a 55-year-old man surnamed Lee, who is now under investigation. Sources say the suspect told police that he had a quarrel with one of the bar workers over his liquor bill.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보