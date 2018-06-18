World Cup Scene

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The national soccer teams of South Korea and Sweden are set to go head-to-head at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia. Fans of both teams are out in full force to support their squads. Here’s more from Russia.
[Pkg]
The Korean football team's 12th player has shown up at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia, where the squad's first match will take place against Sweden. Korean fans are determined to win the cheering game as they expect this to be a difficult match.
[Soundbite] Lee Yu-sang : "I came here because I believe Korea can advance to the round of 16. I think the players will play hard if we cheer them on hard."
Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan's mother also showed up to join the fans, but could not hide her nervousness despite the festive mood.
[Soundbite] Song Young-mi(Hwang Hee-chan's Mother) : "I told Hee-chan to take care of himself and play hard for the sake of the fans."
The Swedes are not backing down in their support of their national team. They colored the streets around the stadium in yellow, the color representing Sweden.
[Soundbite] Par Carlson(Swedish Fan)
Roughly 20,000 fans are expected to come to the stadium from Sweden since it is not that far from Russia. However, the Korean cheering squad has only about 1,500 people. They may be few, but they plan to cheer a hundred times harder for the Korean team.
The national soccer teams of South Korea and Sweden are set to go head-to-head at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia. Fans of both teams are out in full force to support their squads. Here’s more from Russia.
[Pkg]
The Korean football team's 12th player has shown up at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia, where the squad's first match will take place against Sweden. Korean fans are determined to win the cheering game as they expect this to be a difficult match.
[Soundbite] Lee Yu-sang : "I came here because I believe Korea can advance to the round of 16. I think the players will play hard if we cheer them on hard."
Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan's mother also showed up to join the fans, but could not hide her nervousness despite the festive mood.
[Soundbite] Song Young-mi(Hwang Hee-chan's Mother) : "I told Hee-chan to take care of himself and play hard for the sake of the fans."
The Swedes are not backing down in their support of their national team. They colored the streets around the stadium in yellow, the color representing Sweden.
[Soundbite] Par Carlson(Swedish Fan)
Roughly 20,000 fans are expected to come to the stadium from Sweden since it is not that far from Russia. However, the Korean cheering squad has only about 1,500 people. They may be few, but they plan to cheer a hundred times harder for the Korean team.
- World Cup Scene
-
- 입력 2018.06.18 (15:01)
- 수정 2018.06.18 (16:55)
[Anchor Lead]
The national soccer teams of South Korea and Sweden are set to go head-to-head at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia. Fans of both teams are out in full force to support their squads. Here’s more from Russia.
[Pkg]
The Korean football team's 12th player has shown up at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia, where the squad's first match will take place against Sweden. Korean fans are determined to win the cheering game as they expect this to be a difficult match.
[Soundbite] Lee Yu-sang : "I came here because I believe Korea can advance to the round of 16. I think the players will play hard if we cheer them on hard."
Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan's mother also showed up to join the fans, but could not hide her nervousness despite the festive mood.
[Soundbite] Song Young-mi(Hwang Hee-chan's Mother) : "I told Hee-chan to take care of himself and play hard for the sake of the fans."
The Swedes are not backing down in their support of their national team. They colored the streets around the stadium in yellow, the color representing Sweden.
[Soundbite] Par Carlson(Swedish Fan)
Roughly 20,000 fans are expected to come to the stadium from Sweden since it is not that far from Russia. However, the Korean cheering squad has only about 1,500 people. They may be few, but they plan to cheer a hundred times harder for the Korean team.
The national soccer teams of South Korea and Sweden are set to go head-to-head at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia. Fans of both teams are out in full force to support their squads. Here’s more from Russia.
[Pkg]
The Korean football team's 12th player has shown up at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia, where the squad's first match will take place against Sweden. Korean fans are determined to win the cheering game as they expect this to be a difficult match.
[Soundbite] Lee Yu-sang : "I came here because I believe Korea can advance to the round of 16. I think the players will play hard if we cheer them on hard."
Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan's mother also showed up to join the fans, but could not hide her nervousness despite the festive mood.
[Soundbite] Song Young-mi(Hwang Hee-chan's Mother) : "I told Hee-chan to take care of himself and play hard for the sake of the fans."
The Swedes are not backing down in their support of their national team. They colored the streets around the stadium in yellow, the color representing Sweden.
[Soundbite] Par Carlson(Swedish Fan)
Roughly 20,000 fans are expected to come to the stadium from Sweden since it is not that far from Russia. However, the Korean cheering squad has only about 1,500 people. They may be few, but they plan to cheer a hundred times harder for the Korean team.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
댓글영역