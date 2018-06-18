Removing Artillery News Today 입력 2018.06.18 (15:02) 수정 2018.06.18 (16:55)

In 2010, North Korea deployed coastal artillery, shelling South Korea's Yeonpyeongdo Island in the Yellow Sea with deadly consequences. Four South Koreans were killed in the attack. KBS has learned that the two Koreas have discussed removing artillery from the area at their most recent military talks.



Two South Korean soldiers and two civilians died during the shelling of Yeongpyongdo Island back in 2010. At the time, the North Korean army recklessly attacked the island using its coastal artillery installed along the west coast. Some 700 pieces of North Korean artillery installed on Ongjin Peninsula continue to pose a major threat to the lives of local residents and naval ships operating in the area. KBS has found that South and North Korea discussed the scrapping of the North's coastal artillery at the latest military talks in order to ease military tensions in the area. A government official said that at the inter-Korean military talks on June 14, the two sides discussed the restoration of the military communication channel on the west coast and the withdrawal of the coastal artillery. Another government official made it clear that the discussion will continue in the future, as the removal of coastal artillery is the key to easing military tensions in the Yellow Sea. At the upcoming talks, the military officials of the two Koreas are expected to discuss whether to remove the artillery from the tunnel or shut down its entrance.

Removing Artillery

입력 2018.06.18 News Today

