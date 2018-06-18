Reducing Tensions

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Analysts say the idea of creating a maritime peace zone in the Yellow Sea, proposed in the Panmunjeom Declaration, will likely make progress if the North Korean military withdraws its artillery from the coastline. That would in turn considerably reduce the possibility of military clashes between the two Koreas in the region. Next, we take a look at what is necessary to realize inter-Korean agreements and overcome obstacles that could arise along the way.
[Pkg]
While deciding to restore a military communication line, South and North Korea also agreed on June 14th to adhere to a previous agreement reached at a general-level military meeting on June fourth 2004. The 2004 agreement stipulates detailed measures to prevent accidental clashes between the two Koreas in the Yellow Sea. The North's chief delegate to the inter-Korean general-level meeting is Army Lieutenant General Ahn Ik-san who assumed the same responsibility 14 years ago. The only difference is that he was promoted by one rank. Therefore, Ahn is more familiar with the inter-Korean military agreements and their significance than anyone else. In this context, the fact that the issue of removing actual threats was discussed at the latest high-level military talks indicates that cross-border discussions have gained steam to turn the Yellow Sea into a maritime peace zone. It marks progress from the Panmunjeom Declaration produced out of the inter-Korean summit in April. There is still a long way to go. However, this development will serve as a relief to fishermen and South Koreans living near the inter-Korean maritime border in the Yellow Sea who have been on alert during the crab fishing season or whenever accidental clashes occurred between the two Koreas. However, a bumpy road lies before the two Koreas to reach a concrete agreement, as the North will likely demand that the South take corresponding measures in return.
