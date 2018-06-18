Hiring Irregularities News Today 입력 2018.06.18 (15:06) 수정 2018.06.18 (16:55)

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution has announced the results of its probe into nearly 700 cases of hiring irregularities at South Korean banks. Here’s what prosecutors found in their investigation.​



[Pkg]



Prosecutors have uncovered 695 cases of hiring irregularities at banks. The most widespread irregularity was the manipulation of applicants' scores. In 2015, Woori Bank illegally hired 12 unqualified applicants. They included the nephew of an official from the Financial Supervisory Service and the daughter of a National Intelligence Service executive. Some banks illegally hired the children of their executives and labor union chiefs, and even the offspring of acquaintances and former lawmakers to receive funding from the local government. In one instance, a bank manipulated the score of an applicant who was mistaken for the daughter of one of the bank's executives, but the person of the same name and date of birth turned out to be the executive's son who was doing his military service at the time. Some bank executives personally interviewed their children to give them a perfect score, others faked the applicants' qualifications or added new requirements without a prior notice. Gender discrimination was also found to be severe. KEB Hana Bank gave preference to male applicants over the past three years by setting the men-to-women ratio of its applicants at 4-1. And KB Bank fabricated its applicants' ratings to determine the fate of some 110 potential employees. KEB and Gwangju banks chose their employees based on which college they graduated from.

