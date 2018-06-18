Korean Wave in China News Today 입력 2018.06.18 (15:08) 수정 2018.06.18 (16:55)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



It's been more than a year since Korean TV shows were pulled from Chinese screens. Chinese tourists are beginning to return to Korea, but will Korean programs return to China to reclaim their past popularity? The Korea broadcasting industry is attempting to break back into the Chinese content market after a two-year gap.



[Pkg]



The Shanghai International TV festival, marking its 24th year, is the largest broadcasting content market in China. Among the entries is the remake of the Korean TV drama "Incomplete Life." Chinese versions of hallyu contents seem to be available in the market once again. This year, Korean broadcasting stations and media firms have set up the Korean Hall together. Koreans could not even get a consulting booth last year, but this year they were allowed to enter the Chinese market again. Luckily, the Korean section saw quite a number of interested buyers.



[Soundbite] Li Kaichung(TVB Broadcasting Station) : "We're quite interested in the reality show called "Where on Earth." We trust the shows submitted by KBS every year."



Most of the inquiries at the festival are about purchasing program formats or original stories, but Korean broadcasting companies expect to see more Korean shows airing in China later this year or early next year.

Korean Wave in China

입력 2018.06.18 (15:08) 수정 2018.06.18 (16:55) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



It's been more than a year since Korean TV shows were pulled from Chinese screens. Chinese tourists are beginning to return to Korea, but will Korean programs return to China to reclaim their past popularity? The Korea broadcasting industry is attempting to break back into the Chinese content market after a two-year gap.



[Pkg]



The Shanghai International TV festival, marking its 24th year, is the largest broadcasting content market in China. Among the entries is the remake of the Korean TV drama "Incomplete Life." Chinese versions of hallyu contents seem to be available in the market once again. This year, Korean broadcasting stations and media firms have set up the Korean Hall together. Koreans could not even get a consulting booth last year, but this year they were allowed to enter the Chinese market again. Luckily, the Korean section saw quite a number of interested buyers.



[Soundbite] Li Kaichung(TVB Broadcasting Station) : "We're quite interested in the reality show called "Where on Earth." We trust the shows submitted by KBS every year."



Most of the inquiries at the festival are about purchasing program formats or original stories, but Korean broadcasting companies expect to see more Korean shows airing in China later this year or early next year.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보