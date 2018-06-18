Wild Greens in Season News Today 입력 2018.06.18 (15:09) 수정 2018.06.18 (16:55)

[Anchor Lead]



Wild edible greens in the mountains are in season. Their aromatic and slightly bitter taste is said to help stoke people’s appetites and ease fatigue. Follow us to the harvest. We also have tips on enjoying them in different ways.



[Pkg]



This is Mount Ilwolsan standing 1219 meters high. Early morning, many folks come to this place. They are here to gather wild greens, the nature's gift in spring.



[Soundbite] Kim Gwang-gyu(Yeongyang County Office) : "This region's high altitude and good soil makes it ideal for wild greens to grow. Locally raised greens are so tasty they were even served to the king."



The hillside is filled with all kinds of fragrant edible greens. Leading the bunch is a herb called Chwinamul in Korean. Fresh chwinamul should have fine hair spotted on the leaves and the stalks should be soft.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Hye-ran(Baewha Women's University) : "Chwinamul is rich in calcium and dietary fiber which is good for easing blood pressure. It also contains Vitamin K which helps the absorption of calcium and protects vascular cells."



Another green called Gomchwi is named as such because either bears love it too or because it's shaped like a bear's sole. 'Gom' in Korean means bear. Gomchwi is rich in vitamins and therefore terrific in alleviating fatigue. The best and easiest way to enjoy wild greens that are in season is having them with meat dishes.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Hye-ran(Baewha Women's University) : "Having meat, abundant in protein but lacking in vitamins, with wild greens, rich in vitamins and fibers, creates nutritional balance."



Let's try something different this time though. First, take off the stringy bits of stalk and yellow leaves and wash the greens in water.



[Soundbite] Gyeong Mi-ni(Culinary Researcher) : "The greens are not boiled or blanched for the pesto we are making today unlike the regular recipe. The enzymes are kept alive and nutrients also remain intact."



Then sautee some pine nuts and have them minced in a mixer. Add to the pine nuts a handful of Chwinamul, some garlic and olive oil and grind the mixture more finely. Don't forget to add salt and pepper for seasoning. Then add some more of the greens and give it another grind. Sprinkle some cheese powder and you have made yourself homemade chwinamul pesto sauce. The versatile sauce can be a dip for veggies. It can be slathered on bread or used in pizza or pasta dishes. This time, we are using another green called cow parsnip to make a delectable snack. First, mince up some cashew nuts, bell peppers and garlic to a fine texture. Then add vinegar, sugar and salt to make a savory paste. The washed cow parsnips are then coated with this seasoning. Then dry the greens in a food dehydrator or on a fry pan. The crunchy cow parsnip crisp is ready to serve! The crisps can also go on a bowl of rice as a topping. Amazing wild greens are mother nature's gift during the spring. Enjoy them while you can!

