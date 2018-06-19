Ending the Korean War News Today 입력 2018.06.19 (15:02) 수정 2018.06.19 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



The two Koreas and the United States have been discussing the possibility of declaring a formal end to the Korean War within the year. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said that Seoul is flexible on the timing of the declaration.



[Pkg]



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said that Seoul is flexible on the timing of the declaration. The Seoul government is again pushing for a trilateral declaration to end the Korean War with North Korea and the U.S., which did not materialize in Singapore where Pyongyang and Washington held summit talks. In a news conference marking her first year in office, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the goal is to seek the declaration by the year's end. She said the issue was also discussed during the North Korea-U.S. summit and the two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to declare an end to the Korean War which was included in the April inter-Korean summit declaration.



[Soundbite] Kang Kyung-wha(Foreign Minister) : "I believe the issue is something to discuss with the U.S. and N. Korea in the coming days but Seoul will be flexible on the timing and format."



Her remarks are viewed as South Korea's intent to be flexible with the timing and not particularly pursue certain dates such as July 27 which marks the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice. In this light, the issue of ending the Korean War is expected to be discussed in earnest, alongside denuclearization, during working-level talks that are to take place in the coming days.

