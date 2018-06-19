Inter-Korean Sports News Today 입력 2018.06.19 (15:04) 수정 2018.06.19 (16:50)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea have agreed to a basketball game in Pyongyang next month, with another one in Seoul this fall. The two Koreas have also agreed to the joint entry of athletes at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Asian Games in Jakarta in August. Here's more on the outcome of the inter-Korean sports talks held at the DMZ on Monday.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea held joint basketball matches in Seoul and Pyongyang in 1999 and 2003, respectively. For the first time in 15 years, the two Koreas have agreed to hold another joint basketball game next month. The working-level officials from the South and the North have agreed to hold one match in Pyongyang in early July and another one in Seoul in fall.



[Soundbite] Jeon Chung-ryeol(Korea Sport & Olympic Committee) : "It was the first issue that we have reached agreement on, because it was personally brought up by Chairman Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean summit."



The two Koreas have also agreed on the joint entrance of their athletes at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Asian Games in Jakarta and on combined teams to compete in certain events. Athletes from the South and the North will march under the name "Korea" carrying the Unified Korea flag. The song "Arirang" will play as the national anthem of the two Koreas. The meeting between the sports officialsof the two Koreas was the first working-level meeting since the inter-Korean summit in Panmunjeom. The two Koreas are expected to further expand their sports exchanges to maintain the atmosphere of peace and reconciliation that began at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.

Inter-Korean Sports

입력 2018.06.19 (15:04) 수정 2018.06.19 (16:50) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea have agreed to a basketball game in Pyongyang next month, with another one in Seoul this fall. The two Koreas have also agreed to the joint entry of athletes at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Asian Games in Jakarta in August. Here's more on the outcome of the inter-Korean sports talks held at the DMZ on Monday.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea held joint basketball matches in Seoul and Pyongyang in 1999 and 2003, respectively. For the first time in 15 years, the two Koreas have agreed to hold another joint basketball game next month. The working-level officials from the South and the North have agreed to hold one match in Pyongyang in early July and another one in Seoul in fall.



[Soundbite] Jeon Chung-ryeol(Korea Sport & Olympic Committee) : "It was the first issue that we have reached agreement on, because it was personally brought up by Chairman Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean summit."



The two Koreas have also agreed on the joint entrance of their athletes at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Asian Games in Jakarta and on combined teams to compete in certain events. Athletes from the South and the North will march under the name "Korea" carrying the Unified Korea flag. The song "Arirang" will play as the national anthem of the two Koreas. The meeting between the sports officialsof the two Koreas was the first working-level meeting since the inter-Korean summit in Panmunjeom. The two Koreas are expected to further expand their sports exchanges to maintain the atmosphere of peace and reconciliation that began at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보