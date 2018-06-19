Party Frictions News Today 입력 2018.06.19 (15:06) 수정 2018.06.19 (16:50)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party's acting Chairman Kim Sung-tae has announced a reform plan calling for dismantling the party's central organization and renaming it. However, he has faced accusations from within the party of abusing his power and not listening to party members' opinions.



[Pkg]



Main opposition Liberty Korea Party acting chief Kim Sung-tae announced the dismantlement of the party's central organization, calling the party's dismal defeat in last week's local elections a public impeachment against it. Kim announced that a task force on abolishing old practices will be operated and an outside figure will be brought in to serve as the task force chief with full authority.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-tae(LKP Acting Chairman) : "I will restructure the unnecessarily large organization and rebuild it as a party focused on policies and parliamentary activities."



However, multiple-term lawmakers of the party strongly opposed the first reform plan presented by the acting chairman. At a separate meeting held at the same time as the announcement, they demanded a general meeting of the party's lawmakers, saying that the reform plan was determined with no internal discussions. The acting head's reform plan is to restructure and slim down the party's central organization. But party officials are unhappy with the developments. They say that it is inappropriate and akin to setting the cart before the horse to pursue organizational restructuring as the first step of internal reform. First-term lawmakers who called for the resignation of senior lawmakers will hold a meeting on Tuesday at the National Assembly to discuss countermeasures. Meanwhile, minor opposition Bareun Mirae Party, which is now under the direction of an emergency committee, will hold a two-day workshop in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi-do Province, from Tuesday. It will hold extensive discussions on all issues, including its political identity.

Party Frictions

입력 2018.06.19 (15:06) 수정 2018.06.19 (16:50) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party's acting Chairman Kim Sung-tae has announced a reform plan calling for dismantling the party's central organization and renaming it. However, he has faced accusations from within the party of abusing his power and not listening to party members' opinions.



[Pkg]



Main opposition Liberty Korea Party acting chief Kim Sung-tae announced the dismantlement of the party's central organization, calling the party's dismal defeat in last week's local elections a public impeachment against it. Kim announced that a task force on abolishing old practices will be operated and an outside figure will be brought in to serve as the task force chief with full authority.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-tae(LKP Acting Chairman) : "I will restructure the unnecessarily large organization and rebuild it as a party focused on policies and parliamentary activities."



However, multiple-term lawmakers of the party strongly opposed the first reform plan presented by the acting chairman. At a separate meeting held at the same time as the announcement, they demanded a general meeting of the party's lawmakers, saying that the reform plan was determined with no internal discussions. The acting head's reform plan is to restructure and slim down the party's central organization. But party officials are unhappy with the developments. They say that it is inappropriate and akin to setting the cart before the horse to pursue organizational restructuring as the first step of internal reform. First-term lawmakers who called for the resignation of senior lawmakers will hold a meeting on Tuesday at the National Assembly to discuss countermeasures. Meanwhile, minor opposition Bareun Mirae Party, which is now under the direction of an emergency committee, will hold a two-day workshop in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi-do Province, from Tuesday. It will hold extensive discussions on all issues, including its political identity.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보