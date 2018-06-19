Team Korea Fans

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Fanatic football fans took to the streets nationwide on Monday to cheer on Team Korea’s first World Cup match in Russia. Though the Korean national team fell to the Swedes one-nil, Korean supporters were out in droves.
As the sun sets scores of ardent soccer fans donning red clothes fill up Yeongdong-daero Boulevard in downtown Seoul. They clap their hands and chant slogans at the top of their voices. The fans cheer their heart out using drums and balloons. Every now and then you can hear loud shouts. Twenty minutes into the second half, Team Korea lost momentum, letting Sweden score a penalty kick. Both the spectators and the commentators are frustrated as the game makes little headway. Team Korea eventually lost 0-to-1, but the players did their best.
[Soundbite] Sin Soo-min(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "I find the referee's decision a little disappointing. But our players did well."
[Soundbite] Yun Soo-bin(Seoul Resident) : "I will cheer to the very end. I hope the players will do their best."
Meanwhile, Swedish cheerers are jubilant. They include athletes from Sweden's national handball team, who are visiting Korea for a global tournament.
[Soundbite] Swedish Nat’l Handball Team
They are ecstatic to see Team Sweden score the first and only goal of the match. The festive mood can be felt all over the city. Korean soccer fans were disappointed at the outcome, but only for a while. As the game comes to an end, they make sure to pick up trash and hope for better results in the next World Cup match against Mexico scheduled for this weekend. Regardless of the outcome, it was a celebration of the largest sports gala for everyone.
