[Anchor Lead]



Unlike the World Cup in Brazil four years ago when Team Korea’s matches took place in the early hours Korea time, all three matches in the Russia World Cup take place between 9 pm and midnight Korea time. It’s a great schedule for fans and business owners alike, who anticipate an uptick in sales during the games.​



[Pkg]



This convenience store near downtown Seoul Plaza is super busy. A long line of customers wait at the counter. They are out to cheer for Team Korea in their first World Cup match.



[Soundbite] Lee Joo-hyeon(Seoul Resident) : "I plan to cheer late into the night wearing a Red Devils head band and another one decorated with the Korean flag. I also bought beer to share with others."



Convenience stores are also well prepared to welcome the crowds, even developing new late night menu items for people cheering out on the streets. During the previous Brazil World Cup, sales of late night snacks jumped nearly 30% even though at that time the matches were held way past midnight and very early in the morning. This year, sales are expected to easily exceed those of 4 years ago. When it comes to World Cup fever reflected in the food sector, chicken restaurants can't be ignored.



[Soundbite] Kim Seon-hee(Seoul Resident) : "I came out to cheer for our team and also eat chicken with friends."



Gathering at a pub to enjoy the game together is also fun. But orders continue in from people at home, and kitchens frying up chicken are very busy. With chicken, you also need beer. Beer is another hot seller during the World Cup street cheering. Beer cans with labels attached upside down contain marketing messages wishing for a reversal in expectations and hopes that Korea would make it to the next round. Large retail outlets reported a 60% jump in sales of TV sets last month. Now they are offering discounts on various late night snacks to further woo customers. The world soccer governing body FIFA is sanctioning World Cup related marketing except for those by official sponsors. Therefore related events are fewer this year. But Korean distributors still hope for a World Cup boom to thaw the frozen consumer market.

