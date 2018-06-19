Culture Headlines News Today 입력 2018.06.19 (15:12) 수정 2018.06.19 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



In today’s Close Up, journals on independence activist Ahn Chang-ho will likely be designated as a cultural asset of Korea. Then with the Ice Bucket Challenge making a comeback in South Korea, more local stars are willing to dump a bucket of ice and water over their heads to participate in the charity campaign.



[Pkg]



Journals on independence activist Ahn Chang-ho will likely be designated as a cultural asset of Korea. The Cultural Heritage Administration issued an advance notice of adding the three journals to the list of cultural assets. They were written when Ahn was serving as the interior minister and acting prime minister of the Korean government in exile in Shanghai. Written by an official of the government in exile, the journals record eight-months of activities by Ahn Chang-ho between 1920 and 1921. After keeping them for decades, Ahn's family donated them to the Independence Hall of Korea in 1985. The Cultural Heritage Administration said that it appears that the journals were not written by Ahn himself. However, the records hold great historical value as a cultural asset, as they shed light on initial activities and organizational management by the government in exile. The journals will be given a final designee after the registration notice period is over and a review by the Cultural Asset Committee is complete. With the Ice Bucket Challenge making a comeback in South Korea, more local stars are willing to dump a bucket of ice and water over their heads to participate in the charity campaign. This year's Ice Bucket Challenge began with rapper Sean and has attracted roughly 100 stars over a period of ten days. Older stars, like actress Chae Si-ra and singer Noh Sa-yeon, also took part in the donation drive over the weekend and posted videos of them getting soaked in ice and water The Ice Bucket Challenge created a sensation back in 2014 as a drive to help patients suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease. At the time, there was criticism that it was regarded as a one-time entertaining event, rather than a charity campaign dedicated to those in need. But this time, most of participating stars made clear the meaning of dumping a bucket of over their heads and called on fans to pay greater attention to the campaign. Donations to a Lou Gehrig's disease patients' organization by ordinary people, such as a fan club for actor Park Bo-gum, have significantly increased this month. drawing praise that the charity campaign is transforming in a positive direction.

