N. Korea-China Summit News Today 입력 2018.06.20 (15:00) 수정 2018.06.20 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited China yet again to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It's the North Korean leader’s third visit to the neighboring ally in less than three months, apparently meant to demonstrate the close ties between Pyongyang and Beijing.



[Pkg]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Beijing on Tuesday morning on his private jet. The Chinese media reported about Kim's visit less than an hour after his arrival. Kim Jong-un received a guard of honor welcome from the Chinese government and had a summit meeting and dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping. President Xi lauded Kim for the outcome of his Singapore summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim's third visit to China in less than three months. The Chinese leader also said that the relations between North Korea and China will remain strong regardless of changes in the international geopolitical environment. He also welcomed Pyongyang's decision to shift its focus to economic development. The Chinese state broadcaster CCTV quoted Kim Jong-un as saying that the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula can enter a new phase if the Singapore summit agreement is implemented faithfully. Kim Jong-un was accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and the key North Korean officials. Kim Jong-un may visit China's IT and industrial facilities, as he did during his previous two trips, before returning to the North on Wednesday.

