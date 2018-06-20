World Cup Training News Today 입력 2018.06.20 (15:03) 수정 2018.06.20 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



Team Korea has returned to base camp to regroup after a tough loss to Sweden in their first World Cup match. The players are shaking off their disappointment, focusing on getting back into shape for the next match with Mexico.



[Pkg]



Team Korea has had their first training since losing to Sweden in the first World Cup match. Head coach Shin Tae-yong encouraged the players prior to the training. The players still appear to be discouraged, but they are doing their best to move on. The team has two more qualifying matches to play. It must beat Mexico to clinch a berth to the round of 16. The players say they are determined to turn the tide, as it's too early to give up yet.



[Soundbite] Koo Ja-cheol(Korean Nat'l Soccer Team) : "Of course we can't give up. We have prepared really hard and will do our best to beat Mexico."



Meanwhile, player Park Joo-ho, who was injured during the Sweden match, will not compete in the remaining two matches, as the results of his medical exam have revealed a subtle injury in his right hamstring.

World Cup Training

입력 2018.06.20 (15:03) 수정 2018.06.20 (16:51) News Today

