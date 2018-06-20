Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.06.20 (15:10) 수정 2018.06.20 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



On today’s Close Up, PSY's annual summer concert tour has already sold out. Then, the countdown to the release of the highly anticipated film “Inrang: The Wolf Brigade” has begun. This and more coming up.



[Pkg]



Singer PSY's annual summer concert has once again proven its explosive popularity. 100,000 tickets sold out across the nation in roughly ten minutes after the sale began. The sell-out led the singer to announce additional concert plans. Tickets for PSY's concerts went on sale online at noon on Monday. According to PSY's representative, 40,000 tickets assigned for a Seoul concert sold out first in minutes after they were put on sale. With similar phenomena in other large cities, 100,000 tickets sold out across the nation in 15 minutes after the sale began. The online ticket booking web site broke down, as 600,000 people flocked to buy the tickets simultaneously. Following the fuss, PSY posted an official message on social media. While apologizing for causing inconveniences to fans, he announced a plan to hold one more concert in Seoul. PSY has held a nationwide concert tour every summer since 2012. Starting with Busan on June 21st, he will tour around six cities, including Seoul, Daejeon and Gwangju, this year. The 2018 concert tour is expected to be the largest performance PSY has ever put on. The countdown to the release of the new movie "In Rang: The Wolf Brigade" has begun with a promotional event held Monday. The movie generated buzz and attracted public attention from the beginning, as it stars two top actors Jung Woo-sung and Kang Dong-won. It also features other celebrated actors such as Han Hyo-joo, Kim Moo-yeol and Choi Min-ho. In Rang is a new movie from renowned filmmaker Kim Jee-woon who also directed the film "Miljeong" or "The Age of Shadows." A minute-long teaser trailer of the new movie was made public online prior to the promotional event. As a Korean adaptation of the popular Japanese sci-fi animated film "Jin Roh: The Wolf Brigade," In Rang is set in the year of 2029 and depicts confusion and conflicts South and North Korea experience, as they prepare for reunification and the establishment of a joint government. There were both expectations and concerns about the live-action remake of an animated movie. The released pre-launch teaser video is raising movie fans' anticipations by showcasing some perfectly re-created scenes from the Japanese original.

입력 2018.06.20 (15:10) 수정 2018.06.20 (16:51) News Today

