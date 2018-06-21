Culture News News Today 입력 2018.06.21 (15:09) 수정 2018.06.21 (16:50)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



​The American legend Bob Dylan will visit Korea next month for the first time in 8 years. Then, a survey shows more than half of women employed in the arts and culture have personally experienced a sexual crime. This and more on today’s culture news.



[Pkg]



According to industry sources, the celebrated American artist Bob Dylan will hold one concert at the Seoul Olympic Park gymnastics stadium on the evening of July 27. His last performance in Korea was in 2010. Two years ago, Dylan was named the winner of the Nobel prize in literature as the first ever musician to receive the honor. But he eventually did not show up at the award ceremony. His music has had considerable impact across genres and regions of the world since the 1960s. His philosophical lyrics have been particularly popular. Dylan has recorded 130 million album sales to date. Fans are upbeat about which songs will be featured in this Korea concert. It's part of an Asia tour starting with Korea next month, followed by visits to Japan and Taiwan.



[Soundbite] Jo Yeong-seon(Special Probe Team on Sexual Violence in Arts & Culture) : "Is there not a formidable wall that women feel that exists."



A survey shows more than half of women employed in the arts and culture have personally experienced a sexual crime. The National Human Rights Commission and the Culture Ministry have been jointly operating a special investigation team on sexual harassment and violence in the arts and culture industry. The team officially ended operations on Tuesday and announced its findings. According to a survey on people working in the sector, six out of ten female respondents said they have experienced sexual harassment or violence, and 87% of them did not raise report the misconduct. The probe team looked into 36 individual cases but most of them had passed the statute of limitations or the victims didn't want the incident to be brought to light. Officials said that as a result, only five cases were referred to the human rights commission, and emphasized the reality in which most victims are not able to come forward.

Culture News

입력 2018.06.21 (15:09) 수정 2018.06.21 (16:50) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



​The American legend Bob Dylan will visit Korea next month for the first time in 8 years. Then, a survey shows more than half of women employed in the arts and culture have personally experienced a sexual crime. This and more on today’s culture news.



[Pkg]



According to industry sources, the celebrated American artist Bob Dylan will hold one concert at the Seoul Olympic Park gymnastics stadium on the evening of July 27. His last performance in Korea was in 2010. Two years ago, Dylan was named the winner of the Nobel prize in literature as the first ever musician to receive the honor. But he eventually did not show up at the award ceremony. His music has had considerable impact across genres and regions of the world since the 1960s. His philosophical lyrics have been particularly popular. Dylan has recorded 130 million album sales to date. Fans are upbeat about which songs will be featured in this Korea concert. It's part of an Asia tour starting with Korea next month, followed by visits to Japan and Taiwan.



[Soundbite] Jo Yeong-seon(Special Probe Team on Sexual Violence in Arts & Culture) : "Is there not a formidable wall that women feel that exists."



A survey shows more than half of women employed in the arts and culture have personally experienced a sexual crime. The National Human Rights Commission and the Culture Ministry have been jointly operating a special investigation team on sexual harassment and violence in the arts and culture industry. The team officially ended operations on Tuesday and announced its findings. According to a survey on people working in the sector, six out of ten female respondents said they have experienced sexual harassment or violence, and 87% of them did not raise report the misconduct. The probe team looked into 36 individual cases but most of them had passed the statute of limitations or the victims didn't want the incident to be brought to light. Officials said that as a result, only five cases were referred to the human rights commission, and emphasized the reality in which most victims are not able to come forward.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보