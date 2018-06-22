[스폿@뮤직뱅크 라이브] 시크한 패션으로 팬심 사로잡은 유빈 페이스북 Live 입력 2018.06.22 (15:04)

Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Today, Yubin's chic fashion caught the eyes of fans. The combination of short pants, purple leather boots, and the net bag was stunning. And her playful pose made fans laugh a lot! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of BTOB, Fromis_9, Khan, N.Flying, The EastLight,Minseo, ONF, Favorite and so on.



아이돌 가수들의 생생한 아침 출근길을 전해드리는 입니다. 첫 솔로 싱글 '숙녀'로 돌아온 유빈이 시크한 패션으로 팬들의 시선을 사로잡았습니다. 짧은 바지에 자주색 가죽 부츠, 그물망 가방의 조합에 '화보같다'는 탄성이 터져나왔는데요. 장난기 넘치는 포즈로 팬들에게 큰 웃음을 선사했습니다. 비투비, 프로미스나인, N.Flying, 더 이스트라이트, 칸, 민서, 온앤오프, 페이버릿, 김현수-우진영의 인터뷰도 카메라에 담았습니다. 확인해 보시죠!





[스폿@뮤직뱅크 라이브] 시크한 패션으로 팬심 사로잡은 유빈

입력 2018.06.22 (15:04) 페이스북 Live

