Military Meetings News Today 입력 2018.06.25

[Anchor Lead]



The working-level officials of South and North Korea have held a meeting to discuss the restoration of the inter-Korean military communication hotline. Many more meetings between the two Koreas are set to take place this week in line with the Panmunjeom Statement that was signed by the South and North Korean leaders at their landmark April summit.



[Pkg]



The military officials of South and North Korea met on Monday morning to discuss the restoration of the inter-Korean military communication hotline. The South Korean delegation includes Army Colonel Cho Yong-keun, while the North Korean delegation includes Colonel Um Chang-nam. The inter-Korean military communication line connects the South's Second Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek and the North's Yellow Sea Fleet Command in Nampo. The west coast military hotline was suspended in February 2016 along with the shutdown of the Kaesong Industrial Complex. It was restored in January this year following the high-level inter-Korean talks, but currently only phone calls can be made. The east coast hotline was burned in a wildfire on the northern side of the DMZ in November 2010. Preparations for separated family reunions are also gaining pace. A South Korean delegation is to visit the venue of the reunions in the Geumgangsan Mountain area on June 27 to renovate it. The renovation of an inter-Korean joint liaison office in the Kaesong Industrial Complex is also to begin in full swing this week at the earliest. The two Koreas have also agreed to continue meetings on cooperation in the construction of railroads and highways and forestry development.

