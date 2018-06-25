Returning Remains News Today 입력 2018.06.25 (15:02) 수정 2018.06.25 (16:39)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The process has begun to return the remains of American soldiers who died during the Korean War to their loved one as agreed at the U.S.-North Korea summit. Two Americans are reportedly in the North to repatriate the remains. Meanwhile, the North Korean media is calling for the United States to hold up their end of the bargain.



[Pkg]



The Coalition of Families of Korean & Cold War POW/MIAs President Richard Downes has stated that two Americans were sent to North Korea for the repatriation of the remains of American soldiers. The Americans are a forensic anthropologist and a coordinator for the handover process. In an interview with Voice of America, Downes said that a forensic anthropologist was sent to minimize the mixing of the remains. The repatriation is likely to take place sometime this week. Unlike in the past when large sums of money had been paid for the return of the remains, no financial compensation was made this time. It is also expected to take a considerable amount of time to identify the remains. Identification will be made through photo tracking, DNA comparison, and dental records. But it may take more than a year to identify them all since the conditions of the remains are all different and multiple remains are likely to have been mixed. Meanwhile, North Korea has been calling for the United States through its propaganda channels to faithfully carry out the joint declaration agreed at the June 12th U.S.-DPRK summit.

Returning Remains

입력 2018.06.25 (15:02) 수정 2018.06.25 (16:39) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The process has begun to return the remains of American soldiers who died during the Korean War to their loved one as agreed at the U.S.-North Korea summit. Two Americans are reportedly in the North to repatriate the remains. Meanwhile, the North Korean media is calling for the United States to hold up their end of the bargain.



[Pkg]



The Coalition of Families of Korean & Cold War POW/MIAs President Richard Downes has stated that two Americans were sent to North Korea for the repatriation of the remains of American soldiers. The Americans are a forensic anthropologist and a coordinator for the handover process. In an interview with Voice of America, Downes said that a forensic anthropologist was sent to minimize the mixing of the remains. The repatriation is likely to take place sometime this week. Unlike in the past when large sums of money had been paid for the return of the remains, no financial compensation was made this time. It is also expected to take a considerable amount of time to identify the remains. Identification will be made through photo tracking, DNA comparison, and dental records. But it may take more than a year to identify them all since the conditions of the remains are all different and multiple remains are likely to have been mixed. Meanwhile, North Korea has been calling for the United States through its propaganda channels to faithfully carry out the joint declaration agreed at the June 12th U.S.-DPRK summit.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보