Restored Recognition News Today 입력 2018.06.25 (15:04)

[Anchor Lead]



One Chinese national was among independence fighters in Korea during the Japanese colonial rule. He received an award for his contribution from General Lee Cheong-cheon of the Korean Liberation Army, but he lost it. Recently, the South Korean government restored it.​



[Pkg]



When the Korea Liberation Army was founded in 1940, its most pressing task was the recruitment of soldiers. Bringing volunteers from various parts of the country to the general headquarters in the Chinese city of Xian amid Japan's surveillance was a challenge. The person who took on this difficult task was Xu Jing Hua, who turned 100 years old this year. He decided to help the Korean Liberation Army after meeting Korean freedom fighter Cho Il-mun. He acted as a guide for volunteers, traveling with them from Nanjing to Xian on foot over a period of seven months. In recognition of his service, he received an award from Liberation Army General Lee Cheong-cheon in 1946, shortly after Korea's liberation from Japan.



[Soundbite] Xu Jing Hua(Independence Fighter, 100-year-old) : "I received a medal. I was very grateful for it, as my contribution is very small."



But to his dismay, he lost his award. The South Korean Consulate General in Shanghai has restored the award and delivered it to Xu Jing Hua via General Lee Cheong-cheon's grandson. By restoring the award 72 years later, the South Korean government demonstrated its commitment to honoring the service of those who fought for Korea's independence, including foreign nationals.

입력 2018.06.25 (15:04) 수정 2018.06.25 (16:39) News Today

