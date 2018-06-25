Victim Solidarity News Today 입력 2018.06.25 (15:06) 수정 2018.06.25 (16:39)

[Anchor Lead]



Many victims of Japanese sexual slavery during World War II have passed away without getting an adequate apology from Japan. Now only 28 ladies remain. A film about the victims will soon make its debut, and what sets it apart from those in the past is the new film’s focus on the solidarity formed by women across generations.



[Soundbite] (KBS News 9 (Apr. 27, 1998)) : "The Japanese court has acknowledged the accountability of the Japanese government for the sex slavery in the Japanese military for the first time in history."



[Pkg]



Just to hear these words, these victims of Japanese sex slavery waged a relentless legal war for six years. The Korean film "Herstory" vividly delivers true stories from those years, yet refrains from showing explicit sexual assault scenes or becoming overly sentimental.



[Soundbite] I'm ashamed! Not because I led a comfortable life, but because I couldn't win.



The film demonstrates through the painful past that prejudice and hatred is still rampant.



[Soundbite] Min Gyoo-dong(Director of "Herstory") : "Some ask whether this movie can make a difference, but even if the world doesn't change, the women in the movie and we will change, which signals that the world will change, too."



Sisterly love between the main character and her female friends was the main plot line in "I Can Speak," another movie about comfort women that won positive reviews last year. Films about comfort women, which used to focus on publicizing past atrocities, are evolving as they speak about the present, not the past, and alliance, instead of suffering.

