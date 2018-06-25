Reunited City News Today 입력 2018.06.25 (15:07) 수정 2018.06.25 (16:39)

[Anchor Lead]



The German capital city of Berlin was divided into east and west before Germany's unification. But nowadays the areas that used to symbolize the pain of national division have become popular tourist spots.



[Pkg]



Residents of East Germany flee to the west risking their lives. After crossing the river, they can finally breathe a sigh of relief. More than a hundred people lost their lives in this river when Germany was still divided. These monuments featuring white crosses were installed here in their honor. What used to be a river of death is now a popular tourist spot full of ferries carrying tourists from all over the world.



[Soundbite] Yvonne(Tourist) : "I grew up in East Germany. Back then, we were not allowed to come here. It's emotionally overwhelming to be standing here now."



This area where American and Soviet tanks used to clash is a former checkpoint between East and West Germany. But the hostile atmosphere of the Cold War era is nowhere to be found. The vestiges of Germany's painful history have been transformed into popular landmarks, giving the hope of national unification to Korea as well.

Reunited City

