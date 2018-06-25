Paper Robots News Today 입력 2018.06.25 (15:09) 수정 2018.06.25 (16:39)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The common image of a robot consists of metal, wires and circuits. But there are soft robots made from paper as well. Paper robots are cheaper to produce and can be used in various fields with their smooth movements. ​



[Pkg]



An opera house makes dance-like movements to a cheerful tune composed by Giuseppe Verdi. A face makes natural facial expressions perfectly matching lines delivered by a movie character. These look like scraps of paper at first glance. However, they are all soft robots. The robots can be operated by hand or with an electric motor that controls thread inserted into layers of folded paper. This is the so-called "additive self-folding" technology that realizes robotic movements without a metallic body or electric components. The key process is to design the three-dimensional movements of a robot and print them on a thin sheet of paper or film. Errors can be corrected at this point through a preliminary experiment. The costs can be reduced to a 50th of those for productions on a 3D printer. In addition to the lower costs, it is also possible to mass-produce soft robots, presenting a possibility for the movie industry to use them in special effect makeup for sci-fi films, which require enormous production budgets.



[Soundbite] IM Se-hyuk(Korea Institute of Science and Technology) : "In the long term, the technology can be used to produce personalized social robots, which refer to robots that come in tailored shapes and meet personal needs."



The emergence of paper robots, which are a radical breakaway from conventional thinking, means we're a step closer to an era in which ordinary people can afford to have and use robots tailored robots at low expenses.

Paper Robots

입력 2018.06.25 (15:09) 수정 2018.06.25 (16:39) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The common image of a robot consists of metal, wires and circuits. But there are soft robots made from paper as well. Paper robots are cheaper to produce and can be used in various fields with their smooth movements. ​



[Pkg]



An opera house makes dance-like movements to a cheerful tune composed by Giuseppe Verdi. A face makes natural facial expressions perfectly matching lines delivered by a movie character. These look like scraps of paper at first glance. However, they are all soft robots. The robots can be operated by hand or with an electric motor that controls thread inserted into layers of folded paper. This is the so-called "additive self-folding" technology that realizes robotic movements without a metallic body or electric components. The key process is to design the three-dimensional movements of a robot and print them on a thin sheet of paper or film. Errors can be corrected at this point through a preliminary experiment. The costs can be reduced to a 50th of those for productions on a 3D printer. In addition to the lower costs, it is also possible to mass-produce soft robots, presenting a possibility for the movie industry to use them in special effect makeup for sci-fi films, which require enormous production budgets.



[Soundbite] IM Se-hyuk(Korea Institute of Science and Technology) : "In the long term, the technology can be used to produce personalized social robots, which refer to robots that come in tailored shapes and meet personal needs."



The emergence of paper robots, which are a radical breakaway from conventional thinking, means we're a step closer to an era in which ordinary people can afford to have and use robots tailored robots at low expenses.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보