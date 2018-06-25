Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.06.25 (15:11) 수정 2018.06.25 (16:39)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Two big-name K-pop producers, Bang Si-hyuk and Lee Soo-man, have joined U.S. magazine Variety's list of international music leaders for 2018, in a testament to the popularity of K-pop overseas. This and more coming up in today’s entertainment news.​



[Pkg]



BTS' music should be about stories existing inside them Celebrated K-pop producers Bang Si-hyuk and Lee Soo-man have been selected as international music leaders by U.S. entertainment trade magazine Variety. The magazine announced on its web site a list of 23 individuals and companies that are best poised to reorganize the global music market. Variety introduced Bang Si-hyuk as the founder of BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, highlighting the idol boy group's vision and future prospect. The magazine described Lee Soo-man as a pioneer of the K-pop industry, chronicling successes his company SM Entertainment has achieved. The list mainly includes music industry game-changers from Europe and the U.S. Bang and Lee were among the only three Asian figures to get their names on the list. The other is Scarlett Li, head of China's Zebra Media. Korean stars pitched in with aiding refugees, marking World Refugee Day this year. Actress Choi Kang-hee released the digital version of the song "Happy Ending" that she recorded to donate her talent. All proceeds from the song will go to aiding child refugees. Actor Jung Woo-sung posted on his social media account a photo of a refugee camp in Bangladesh with a long message. In the message, Jung called for greater public understanding and attention to the issue of refugees. The post invited criticism from some Internet users who called it untimely, noting the arrival of Yemeni refugees in Korea's southern resort island Jeju. However, many people had a much more positive response, saying that Jung's concerns for refugees are undoubtedly sincere, as he has been serving as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency since 2015 and has continuously voiced his opinions about social issues.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.06.25 (15:11) 수정 2018.06.25 (16:39) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Two big-name K-pop producers, Bang Si-hyuk and Lee Soo-man, have joined U.S. magazine Variety's list of international music leaders for 2018, in a testament to the popularity of K-pop overseas. This and more coming up in today’s entertainment news.​



[Pkg]



BTS' music should be about stories existing inside them Celebrated K-pop producers Bang Si-hyuk and Lee Soo-man have been selected as international music leaders by U.S. entertainment trade magazine Variety. The magazine announced on its web site a list of 23 individuals and companies that are best poised to reorganize the global music market. Variety introduced Bang Si-hyuk as the founder of BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, highlighting the idol boy group's vision and future prospect. The magazine described Lee Soo-man as a pioneer of the K-pop industry, chronicling successes his company SM Entertainment has achieved. The list mainly includes music industry game-changers from Europe and the U.S. Bang and Lee were among the only three Asian figures to get their names on the list. The other is Scarlett Li, head of China's Zebra Media. Korean stars pitched in with aiding refugees, marking World Refugee Day this year. Actress Choi Kang-hee released the digital version of the song "Happy Ending" that she recorded to donate her talent. All proceeds from the song will go to aiding child refugees. Actor Jung Woo-sung posted on his social media account a photo of a refugee camp in Bangladesh with a long message. In the message, Jung called for greater public understanding and attention to the issue of refugees. The post invited criticism from some Internet users who called it untimely, noting the arrival of Yemeni refugees in Korea's southern resort island Jeju. However, many people had a much more positive response, saying that Jung's concerns for refugees are undoubtedly sincere, as he has been serving as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency since 2015 and has continuously voiced his opinions about social issues.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보