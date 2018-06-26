Family Reunions News Today 입력 2018.06.26 (15:01) 수정 2018.06.26 (16:39)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has selected the first 500 candidates for the upcoming separated family reunions slated for August. Only 100 people from each side of the Korean Peninsula will be allowed to reunite with their long-lost kin this time around. Many of those whose applications were rejected are devastated.



[Pkg]



Ninety-year-old Lee Yong-yeo is from Hwanghae-do Province in North Korea. She has been counting days to reunite with her daughter, whom she left in the North.



[Soundbite] Lee Yong-yeo(Separated Family Member, 90-year-old) : "(Your name is not on the list.) I have to find her no matter what this time. It's my last chance. I am 90 already. I don't have much time left. I must find my daughter this time no matter what."



Ninety-five-year-old Park Sung-eun from Pyonganbuk-do Province, North Korea, can't wait to reunite with his younger sister who must have turned 93 now, if she is still alive. There are some 57,000 people in South Korea who have yet to reunite with their long-lost kin in the North, but only one hundred of them will be allowed to take part in the first separated family reunion in three years this coming August. South Korea's Red Cross has selected 500 candidates. The candidates were chosen through a random computer drawing. Priority was given to the oldest applicants and immediate family members such as spouses, parents and children. Of the 500 applicants, 250 will be shortlisted based on the applicants' willingness to reunite with their loved ones in the North and their health condition. By July 3, the South and the North will exchange the lists of candidates whose relatives are found to be alive. By August 4, the lists of one hundred participants from each side will be finalized. The two Koreas are holding active exchanges since the April inter-Korean summit to implement the joint statement. However, there has been little progress in the discussion of how the two sides can solve the fundamental problems of separated families such as confirming if their relatives are still alive.

Family Reunions

