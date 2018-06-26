Military Talks News Today 입력 2018.06.26 (15:03) 수정 2018.06.26 (16:39)

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea held colonel-level talks on Monday and agreed to swiftly restore military communication lines. The two sides also agreed on a timetable to discuss cooperation in rail and road transport as well as forestry.



[Pkg]



Optical cable communication lines that connect the two Koreas are installed in the East and West Sea. Six communication lines in the West Sea were left neglected since the suspension of the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex in North Korea in 2016. The three lines in the East Sea were destroyed in a wildfire in 2010. The only communication line existing between the two Koreas at present is a telephone line that was restored in January. This only allows voice conversation. Optical cable lines must be restored to enable the exchange of fax messages. South and North Korea held colonel-level working talks on Monday and agreed to swiftly restore these channels first in the West Sea. The two sides will additionally discuss materials, equipment and the time needed for the construction to restore East Sea lines. Inter-Korean cooperation is also picking up speed in areas of rail, road and forestry.



[Soundbite] Baik Tae-hyun(Spokesman, Unification Ministry) : "Inter-Korean talks on rail cooperation are scheduled Jun. 26 on the S. Korean side of the border truce village. Talks on road transport will take place Jun. 28 on the N. Korean side while discussions on forestry cooperation are slated for Jul. 4."



The two sides are expected to particularly seek cooperation in forestry as this area does not violate UN sanctions and also takes into account the serious devastation of North Korean forests.

Military Talks

