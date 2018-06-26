Soranet Arrest News Today 입력 2018.06.26 (15:05) 수정 2018.06.26 (16:39)

[Anchor Lead]



Authorities have apprehended the owners of the largest pornographic web site in Korea who had been hiding out overseas. Prosecutors and police say that the people who ran the site Soranet reaped tens of billions of won in illegal profits.



[Pkg]



Soranet is the largest porn site in Korea. It was operated from 2003 to 2016. Prosecutors have found more than 80,000 pornographic items on the site, but they believe that there are many more. The Web site operators have been found to have produced some of the pornographic materials firsthand. The Web site was run by two married couples. One of the perpetrators returned to Korea on her own earlier this month and was arrested after undergoing a police investigation. The four fled overseas after police launched an investigation in 2015. When the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs invalidated their passports and ordered them to return them, the four sued the government but lost the lawsuit. The arrested suspect reportedly denied that she ever produced or distributed pornographic materials. She told police that Soranet was originally founded to share stories about her and her husband, but the users distorted its purpose. Prosecutors believe that the four have reaped tens of billions of won in illegal profits by operating the porn site. The prosecutors and police plan to subpoena the other three suspects soon.

