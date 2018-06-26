G-Dragon Controversy News Today 입력 2018.06.26 (15:06) 수정 2018.06.26 (16:39)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



G-Dragon, leader of the K-pop boy band Big Bang, has found himself at the center of controversy following reports that he checked into a one-bed VIP room at a military hospital. The defense ministry and his management agency however refuted criticism saying the measure was in line with procedure and in accordance with the doctor’s orders.



[Pkg]



G-Dragon or Kwon Ji-yong, leader of the K-pop boy band Big Bang, has been carrying out his military service since early April when he was placed in the Third Infantry Division named the White Skull. But controversy was sparked by media reports that he was hospitalized in a VIP room at the Armed Forces Hospital in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province. It's a facility which can't be used by a rank and file soldier. He was diagnosed with a sprained ankle last month and received surgery and reports claim he checked into the hospital a week ago and received preferential treatment. Following the allegations, criticism immediately flared up. The Defense Ministry has acknowledged private first class Kwon was staying in a one-bed hospital room but explained it was a measure to stabilize the patient and other patients as ordered by the medical staff. The ministry added the one-person room can be used by both enlisted men and senior officers if necessary, and that two soldiers and one non-commissioned officer had also stayed in the single room at the Armed Forces Hospital in Yangju since last year. But the ministry promised to investigate whether there were any problems in the doctors' decision making process and whether it is necessary to keep operating the single room. Meanwhile writing on social media, YG Entertainment president Yang Hyun-Suk vowed to take legal action against netizens posting malicious comments.

G-Dragon Controversy

입력 2018.06.26 (15:06) 수정 2018.06.26 (16:39) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



G-Dragon, leader of the K-pop boy band Big Bang, has found himself at the center of controversy following reports that he checked into a one-bed VIP room at a military hospital. The defense ministry and his management agency however refuted criticism saying the measure was in line with procedure and in accordance with the doctor’s orders.



[Pkg]



G-Dragon or Kwon Ji-yong, leader of the K-pop boy band Big Bang, has been carrying out his military service since early April when he was placed in the Third Infantry Division named the White Skull. But controversy was sparked by media reports that he was hospitalized in a VIP room at the Armed Forces Hospital in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province. It's a facility which can't be used by a rank and file soldier. He was diagnosed with a sprained ankle last month and received surgery and reports claim he checked into the hospital a week ago and received preferential treatment. Following the allegations, criticism immediately flared up. The Defense Ministry has acknowledged private first class Kwon was staying in a one-bed hospital room but explained it was a measure to stabilize the patient and other patients as ordered by the medical staff. The ministry added the one-person room can be used by both enlisted men and senior officers if necessary, and that two soldiers and one non-commissioned officer had also stayed in the single room at the Armed Forces Hospital in Yangju since last year. But the ministry promised to investigate whether there were any problems in the doctors' decision making process and whether it is necessary to keep operating the single room. Meanwhile writing on social media, YG Entertainment president Yang Hyun-Suk vowed to take legal action against netizens posting malicious comments.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보