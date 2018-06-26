Russia World Cup News Today 입력 2018.06.26 (15:08) 수정 2018.06.26 (16:39)

[Anchor Lead]



Team Korea held its last training session at base camp before heading to the Russian city of Kazan for its third World Cup match. The team says they’re determined to play better against Germany following disappointing loses to Sweden and Mexico.



[Pkg]



All 23 members of the national soccer team taking part in the Russia World Cup received training together, even though many of the players have sustained injuries. Among them were Park Joo-ho, who was injured in the very first match, and Ki Sung-yueng, who hurt his calf in the second game. Despite the two defeats, the players looked upbeat throughout the 15-minute training session that was disclosed to the media. Son Heung-min, who shed tears after losing to Mexico, also smiled during training. Park Joo-ho and Ki Sung-yueng, who won't be playing in the remaining match, watched the training and offered their encouragement.



[Soundbite] Ju Se-jong(Korean Nat’l Soccer Team) : "I ask advice from seniors about their first World Cup experience. They give me good advice."



Even though Team Korea has a slim chance of advancing to the round of 16, Moon Seon-min, who is competing in the World Cup for the first time, is determined to do his absolute best.



[Soundbite] Moon Seon-min(Korean Nat’l Soccer Team) : "Germany is the defending champion. It's exciting just to be able to play against amazing athletes."



Team Korea led by head coach Shin Tae-yong is determined to do their best and hope for a miracle ahead of their match against one of the world's best soccer teams, Germany.

