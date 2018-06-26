Disaster Rescue News Today 입력 2018.06.26 (15:10) 수정 2018.06.26 (16:39)

[Anchor Lead]



Time is of the essence when it comes to rescuing victims of earthquakes or landslides. It takes time to find the people in need of rescue. A Korean telecom company has developed a communication network that uses drones and robots to help rescue disaster victims.



[Pkg]



A massive earthquake occurs and dozens of people go missing in an instant. It's a life-or-death window of time when locating missing people is crucial to quickly launch rescue operations. After a disaster occurs, a ten-meter-long unmanned aerial vehicle appears in the sky. A communication device installed in the vehicle identifies signals from mobile phones belonging to missing people within a 100-kilometer radius. A small drone is then separated from the vehicle and attempts to approach the victim. Images and location information captured by a camera installed inside the drone are sent to the control center in real time. Upon arrival at the accident scene, a rescue team takes emergency measures to save the victim by following tele-commands from a medical doctor. The doctor can check the physical conditions of the victim in real time via augmented reality eye glasses worn by the rescue workers. The high-speed 5G communication technology is used to transmit real-time images and information on the location of the victim.



[Soundbite] Oh Seong-mok(KT Network President) : "It is able to locate those who are missing by finding electronic waves from smartphones, allowing victims to receive emergency treatment in time."



Advancements in information and communication technology will help better rescue disaster victims with crucial timing.

